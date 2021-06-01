ICC Give BCCI 28 June Deadline to Decide 2021 T20 WC Venue: Report
The BCCI has got a one month extension to finalise the venue of the T20 World Cup later this year.
The BCCI has been given a month's extension to finalise the venue of this year's T20 World Cup, of which the Indian cricket board are hosts.
The tournament is scheduled to be played in October-November but with the growing cases of COVID in the country, that led to the suspension of the IPL, the BCCI is said to be looking at the UAE to host the tournament.
"The ICC board has agreed to BCCI's request and they will have time till June 28 to decide on hosting the T20 World Cup in India. They will come back to the board next month with a concrete plan," an ICC source told PTI after the board's annual conference on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the BCCI already announced that they would play out the rest of the 2021 IPL season in the UAE, but for that, they cited the monsoon season in India during the months before the World Cup, the only window available to host the tournament.
More Decisions at ICC Meet
The International Cricket Council also decided to re-introduce men's Champions Trophy and expand the number of competing teams in both the men's 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in the 2024-2031 cycle of events.
The 50-over World Cup will become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, the ICC announced after its Board meeting.
An eight-team Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 and 2029. The ICC World Test Championship finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.
