BCCI Suspends Age-Group Tournaments Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Tuesday evening, In a letter to all state associations informed that the age-group domestic competitions are being suspended on account of rising active COVID-19 cases in the country.

“While our endeavour was to get in as many matches as was practicable across different age groups in the season, prevailing circumstances have now forced us to suspend all age-group tournaments. This is on account of the fact that active COVID cases are on the rise and organising tournaments requires intercity travel, strict quarantine measures and the creation and maintenance of bio-secure bubbles for the participants,” said Shah in a letter as reported by ANI.