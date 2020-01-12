BCCI Set to Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC Members

The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020.

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman, Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

"Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.