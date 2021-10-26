BCCI Sends Out Message In Support of Mohammed Shami
India play New Zealand next in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Plenty in the cricketing fraternity condemned the abuse directed at Mohammed Shami after India were defeated by Pakistan on Sunday. And on Tuesday, the BCCI put out a message as well in support of Shami.
Shami was subjected to online abuse after the match on social media by so-called fans on Instagram and Twitter, who passed derogatory statements.
Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team, had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like, "Bloody Pakistani in Team India". Upset at the defeat, so-called fans vented on Shami's social media page, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country.
The BCCI posted a picture of Shami with captain Virat Kohli on Twitter and said "Proud, Strong, Upward and onward."
On Monday, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.
On Tuesday, Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan also spoke out asking people to respect the players.
“The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND,” Rizwan tweeted.
