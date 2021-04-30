BCCI Says UAE is the Alternative Venue for T20 World Cup

“I’ve just been named one of the tournament directors, so I’m doing everything we can to make sure it happens,” Malhotra told BBC’s Stumped podcast.

“We will be doing normal scenario, and worst-case scenario, so with all that we’re talking to the ICC at the moment. It would be (shifted to) the UAE. We’re hoping again that it would be done by the BCCI. So, we’ll take the tournament there, but it’ll still be done by the BCCI,” he added.