'It's All Rubbish': BCCI Treasurer Says Virat Will Remain Captain of All Formats

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli has been very successful in Test cricket, but the onus of leading the side in limited-overs cricket could fall on Sharma because of the former's failure to guide the side to victory in ICC events despite having some of the best bowlers and batters in the game.

Sources had said the BCCI top brass has been discussing the issue since India's loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England, where they were reportedly unhappy with the Indian skipper's team selection. Kohli had played two spinners in seamer-friendly and overcast conditions during the WTC final.

But Dhumal said, "no such meeting took place."