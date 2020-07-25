BCCI President Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Snehashish is getting better after being admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata after his COVID-19 report returned positive.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya also is in home quarantine as per protocol after he came in contact with CAB Secretary Snehasish.

Earlier, Snehasish was moved to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the coronavirus.

The CAB under its Stay Safe Initiative has meanwhile decided to auto-renew the annual, associate and life membership of members for the 2020-21 season keeping in mind the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the membership committee was held earlier this week. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Membership Committee, Rupnath Roy Chowdhury.