IPL GC to Discuss Game Timings, Office Bearers to Decide CAC Panel

"The broadcasters want an early start (7 pm or 7:30 pm) along with no double headers on weekends. The matters will be up for discussion. The full schedule of the tournament is likely to be discussed at the GC," a senior BCCI member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The other issue on the table is Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium making its debut as an IPL venue, the second base for Rajasthan Royals, who have Assam boy Riyan Parag in their ranks.

Another issue which may come up for deliberation is the number of teams for the 2021 season. There have been calls to make IPL a 10-team league with two more franchises added to the roster and make it a two-month plus affair.