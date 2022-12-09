BCCI & Mastercard Launch Campaign to Promote Women's Cricket in India

The campaign will run during the India-Australia Women's five-match T20I series to be played in Mumbai from December 9-20, 2022. The first two matches will be played in DY Patil Stadium, while next three matches would take place in Brabourne Stadium.

"Collaborating with the BCCI to promote women's cricket is an extension of Mastercard's larger commitment to address gender biases and encourage women's participation in sports," said Julie Nestor, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

India women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be playing in a home series after almost 21 months, with their last series at home coming against South Africa in March 2021.

They face a formidable challenge in the Alyssa Healy-led Australia side, who are current holders of T20 and ODI World Cups as well as gold medallists in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.