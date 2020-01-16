MS Dhoni Dropped from BCCI’s Central Contract List, Mayank Added
The BCCI has announced annual cricket contracts for the October 2019 to September 2020 period and MS Dhoni’s name has been dropped entirely.
The former skipper hasn't announced his retirement or made himself available for international cricket since the 2019 ICC World Cup and his omission from the central contracts falls on expected lines.
Among the other changes from last season’s contracts are KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha who have moved up to the Grade A and Grade B categories respectively.
Mayank Agarwal who made his international debut last year and finished 2019 as India’s highest-scoring Test cricketer has been awarded with his first BCCI contract. He is part of the Grade B category and will earn Rs 3 crore a year.
Dinesh Karthik has been dropped from the Central contracts list.
Grade A+ (Rs 7 Crore)
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Jasprit Bumrah
Grade A (Rs 5 Crore)
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Ajinkya Rahane
- K L Rahul
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Mohd. Shami
- Ishant Sharma
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Rishabh Pant
Grade B (Rs 3 Crore)
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Umesh Yadav
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Hardik Pandya
- Mayank Agarwal
Grade C (Rs 1 Crore)
- Kedar Jadhav
- Navdeep Saini
- Deepak Chahar
- Manish Pandey
- Hanuma Vihari
- Shardul Thakur
- Shreyas Iyer
- Washington Sundar
