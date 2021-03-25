BCCI Confirm Shreyas Iyer Out Of England Series Due to Injury

Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in India's three-match ODI series against England and will exit the bio-bubble after dislocating his left shoulder during the first ODI.

"Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two ODIs and he will exit the bubble," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spokesperson told media said on Thursday.

Iyer also thanked those who have been expressing their support. "I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon Red heart," Iyer tweeted.