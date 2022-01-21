BCCI Contracts: Pujara & Rahane Under the Scanner; Few Promotions Likely: Report

The BCCI has four categories — A+, A, B and C — which carry annual retainership of Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. Normally, it is the three office-bearers, five selectors and the national head coach, who decide retainerships.

The report further states that it is unlikely that there will be big changes in terms of the 28 names that featured in the last list, but it is the composition of the grouping that is expected to kick off serious discussions.

"Obviously, Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah being the three indispensable players across formats would be in A plus category beyond doubt. But now Rahul and Pant are slowly establishing themselves as all-format regulars, so it needs to be seen whether the duo gets promotion or not," a BCCI was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, a conversation about Pujara and Rahane’s poor run of form is definitely expected.

"The central contract is a performance indicator of where you stand as per your performance during the last season. If the BCCI and head coach (Rahul) Dravid decide to honour the duo and keep them in group A, then it's a different issue but under normal circumstances, they ideally won't feature in group A," the source said.