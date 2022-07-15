India's Fielded 43 Men's Cricketers This Season, 16 Playing With No Contracts!

Well, with just about two-and-a-half months left in this 'season', the board is yet to announce the annual contracts, which traditionally are released by March each year and run from October to September. BCCI last announced contracts in April of 2021.

Why does that matter?

Well, of the 43 men who have played for India since October 2021, only 27 are earning from the yearly contract from the board, while 16 players are taking home only their match fee.

To dive deeper into the number – out of the 16 non-contracted cricketers, 6 have made it to the ODI starting XI at least once, 14 have featured in one T20I but not one has played a Test match. On the flip side, among the contracted 27 players who are playing this season, 20 have played at least one Test match, 15 of them one ODI, and 17 in one T20I respectively. Navdeep Saini is the only player from last season's contracted list to have not played so far this season.

(All Team India stats are till the 1st ODI between India and England on 12 July, 2022)