BCCI CAC to Interview Aspirants for Selectors’ Spots on Thursday

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh (35 Tests and 59 ODIs), former India opener Shiv Sunder Das (23 Tests and four ODIs), former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma (23 Tests and 65 ODIs), former India stumper Ajay Ratra (6 Tests and 12 ODIs), former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra (one Test and 39 ODIs), and former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya (two Tests and 19 ODIs) have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Although the new BCCI constitution does not mention that selectors have to be picked on zonal basis, it is likely that the old format will be followed.

"Agarkar is favourite from the West Zone. Das could be picked from East Zone. There are five from North Zone. They will be interviewed on Thursday and their names will be declared soon, probably in two-three days," a source told IANS.