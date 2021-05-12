BCCI Arranging COVID-19 Tests at Home for UK-Bound Players: Report
The isolation period for Indian cricketers is set to begin after this week with the team set to depart on 2 June.
The BCCI has asked all the Indian players travelling to the World Test Championship Final and the England series followed by that to provide their addresses so that RT-PCR tests can be conducted on everyone including the players’ family.
Other than the WTC final against New Zealand from 18 June, India will play 5 Tests against England in August-September.
The tests are expected to happen in the next few days before the team members serve a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai. Though the local members of the contingent may be granted an exemption of a week on the strict condition that they don't move out of their houses, Cricbuzz reported.
The players and the family members who will travel to UK need 3 negative RT-PCR tests before isolation, where there will be repeated testing.
IPL 2021’s experience of a bio-bubble breach has pushed the BCCI to make their rules stricter.
The BCCI has been briefed that about 90 per cent of the contingent has had its first dose of vaccine.
The preference for the players has been Covishield vaccine, an AstraZeneca dose, in the hope that the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical product should be available in UK for the second jab.
