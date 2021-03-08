BCCI Announces Test Match for Indian Women’s Cricket Team
The Indian team will be playing their first Test match since 2014.
While the Indian women’s cricket team are currently in the middle of an ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI announced a one-off Test match for the team against England.
On International Women’s Day, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, “On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again Folded hands Flag of India”
However, Shah did not announce the venue of the Test on the occasion but it is expected to happen during the women's team tour of UK and tentatively some time in June or July.
The Indian team will be playing their first Test match since 2014 when the won against South Africa.
In the same year, the Indian women’s cricket team also won a one-off Test against England in 2014 at Wormsley. Before that India had travelled to England for a two-match Test series in 2006 when they won 1-0.
The Indian women’s team returned to competitive international cricket for the first time in 364 days on 7 March when they lost to the Proteas in Lucknow. Before that ODI, India’s last international appearance was at the Women’s T20 World Cup Final against Australia.
Indian players' only outing since that final in Melbourne was during the exhibition Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah in November last year. Some of the Indian players also participated in local club tournament in Bangalore earlier this year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.