BCCI Announce India Senior Women's Squad for T20s and Tests Against Eng and Aus

BCCI on Friday, 1 December announced Indian senior women's team squad for the forthcoming T20I series against England and the two Test matches against Australia and England. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia, however, will be picked later.
The England women team will be touring India in December for 3 T20s starting from 6 December and concluding on 10 December. All three matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the two teams will play a Test match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai starting on 14 December. The Test match between India and the Aussies is slated to begin on 21 December at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar
