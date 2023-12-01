BCCI Announce India Senior Women's Squad for T20s and Tests Against Eng and Aus

BCCI on Friday, 1 December announced Indian senior women's team squad for the forthcoming T20I series against England and the two Test matches against Australia and England. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia, however, will be picked later.

The England women team will be touring India in December for 3 T20s starting from 6 December and concluding on 10 December. All three matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the two teams will play a Test match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai starting on 14 December. The Test match between India and the Aussies is slated to begin on 21 December at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.