BCCI Announce Incentive Scheme for Men's Team Players to Play More Test Cricket

This move comes after Shah wrote a letter to the centrally-contracted players last month, asking them not to prioritise playing IPL over domestic cricket matches, calling the trend as a cause of concern. Later, it showed seriousness after the letter was dispatched, by omitting Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the 2023/24 BCCI annual contracts list due to no regular participation of the duo in domestic cricket matches.

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," said Shah in the letter.

After India won the fourth Test against England by five wickets in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead, captain Rohit Sharma did talk about selecting players who have the hunger to prioritise playing Test cricket.

"This (playing Test cricket) is the toughest format. If you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important. We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. You come to know (easily) the players who don't have that hunger, players who don't want to stay here (and play Test cricket). We come to know that."

"Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, (and) play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. Obviously, it is pretty simple: if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning playing such players," Rohit had said at that time.