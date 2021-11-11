BCCI and Virat Kohli Set for Talks About ODI Captaincy: Reports

Rohit Sharma was recently named India’s T20I captain for the New Zealand series, taking over from Virat Kohli after the 2021 World Cup. Kohli, according to various reports, could lose out on ODI captaincy as well.

Kohli announced that he will relinquish captaincy in the shortest format before the World Cup in UAE and Oman.

The BCCI is keen to have a conversation with Kohli about passing on captaincy in the ODI format, so that he can not only focus on his batting but also to ensure that the white-ball captaincy is not split.