BCCI and Virat Kohli Set for Talks About ODI Captaincy: Reports
India's T20 captain for the New Zealand series is Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma was recently named India’s T20I captain for the New Zealand series, taking over from Virat Kohli after the 2021 World Cup. Kohli, according to various reports, could lose out on ODI captaincy as well.
Kohli announced that he will relinquish captaincy in the shortest format before the World Cup in UAE and Oman.
The BCCI is keen to have a conversation with Kohli about passing on captaincy in the ODI format, so that he can not only focus on his batting but also to ensure that the white-ball captaincy is not split.
On Wednesday, Times of India reported that the ODI captaincy could go to Rohit as well as the board is not keen on having different captains for 50-over and T20 formats. The board is expected to speak to speak to Kohli about this matter, only after which an announcement is likely.
KL Rahul, who is Rohit’s deputy in the T20s, is expected to be the vice-captain for the ODI format as well.
However, the BCCI, the newspaper reported, are keen to keep Kohli as Test captain as they believe he has played a major role in India’s ascendancy.
On Thursday, it was reported that Rohit will be rested after the New Zealand T20I series. India and New Zealand play 3 T20s and 2 Tests beginning 17 November. The NZ home series not only kick starts the home season but also marks a new era as Rahul Dravid takes over as coach from Ravi Shastri.
India will leave for South Africa after that for a full tour. The next ODI World Cup will be in India in 2023.
(With inputs from Times of India and NDTV)
