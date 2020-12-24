BCCI AGM: Madan Lal-led CAC Set For Extension: Reports 

The trio's extension is set to be ratified at the AGM.

Lal, Singh and Naik met once earlier when Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became national selectors.

International cricket is set to return to India with England's full tour in February for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour starts from 5 February in Chennai (2 Tests) and Ahmedabad (2 Tests) will host a day-night Test from 24 February. The five-match T20 series will be played between 12 March and 20 March with all fixtures scheduled to be played also in Ahmadabad. The tour then moves to Pune where the three ODIs will be played on 23 March, 26 March and 28 March.