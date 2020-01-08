BBL: Rashid Khan Scripts His Third T20 Hat-Trick

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in a game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday, 8 January.

The sensational spinner first accounted for the wicket of Sixers' skipper James Vince (27) in the second last ball of the 11th over before accounting for the wicket of incoming batter Jack Edwards, who was back in the hut without opening his account after being trapped by Rashid in the next delivery.