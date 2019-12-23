BBL: Pak Pacer Haris Rauf Win Hearts After Heartwarming Gesture

Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the netizens heart after a heartwarming gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.