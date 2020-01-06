BBL: Marcus Stoinis Fined For Homophobic Remark
All rounder Marcus Stoinis was on Sunday, 5 January fined heavily for directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League match on Sunday, 5 January.
The Australian player accepted the level two charge and a $7,500 fine which helped him avoid suspension and allowed him to continue playing for his team in the Big Bash league.
Stoinis admitted that he realised his mistake soon after he said those words to Richardson.
“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires,” he said.
Cricket Australia’s head of integrity Sean Carroll said that there is no place for all this in the game of cricket.
“The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly,” he said.
“There is no place for it in the game,” added Carroll.
Another Australian player was banned for a match for directing a homophobic slur at a player recently. Bowler James Pattinson used a homophobic slur that attracted the grade-two charge. Since it was his third offence, he had to miss the opening Test of the summer.