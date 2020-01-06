BBL: Marcus Stoinis Fined For Homophobic Remark

All rounder Marcus Stoinis was on Sunday, 5 January fined heavily for directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League match on Sunday, 5 January.

The Australian player accepted the level two charge and a $7,500 fine which helped him avoid suspension and allowed him to continue playing for his team in the Big Bash league.

Stoinis admitted that he realised his mistake soon after he said those words to Richardson.

“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires,” he said.