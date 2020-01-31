Hales Denies His Fielding Ploy Being Against Spirit of Cricket

England batsman Alex Hales has denied charges that he acted against the spirit of cricket by pursuing an unusual fielding ploy that was condemned by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the Sydney Thunder's Eliminator final triumph over the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday, 30 January.

According to a Cricket Australia report, Hales was standing outside the 30-yard circle when a miscue from Hurricanes batter Simon Milenko fell short of him at mid-off as he was speaking to umpire Paul Wilson briefly.

He started as one of the four fielders required to be within the circle. Ponting said on Seven as quoted by www.cricket.com.au that "it's actually cheating," before acknowledging that even if it what Hales did was permitted by the rules, it remains an unsportsmanlike ploy.