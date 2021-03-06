Batting Success Helped With Wicket-Keeping Confidence: Pant

The 23-year-old attributed it to the confidence he gained through his batting which he transferred to his wicket-keeping.

"I did a lot of drills. The main thing is confidence that I got with batting and I transferred that to keeping. It (performances with the bat like these) means a lot. If you are in a tough situation, and can do something that can pull your team into a situation that can help bring the game towards you. That is a big thing," said Pant after the match.

Pant was rated high behind the stumps by experts and batted bravely and in a calculated manner in the only innings India played in the fourth Test. This is besides his series-winning performances in Australia.

His audacity and fearlessness was exemplified by the reverse sweep he hit off James Anderson when the England pace bowler was bowling with the second new ball.