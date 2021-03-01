Bat Has to Be 1st Line of Defence on Spinning Wickets: Vengsarkar

Batting against Ravichandran Ashwin, what would you keep in mind?

The first and foremost thing is that you have to see what sort of a wicket you are batting on and then accordingly, you adapt to conditions. Ashwin is a top-class spinner. So when you are playing a top-class spinner, you know he will be up to something. He has got some more (extra) variety up his sleeve so you have to anticipate what he is going to bowl next. That is very important. It all depends on the wicket and the situation of the match, whether you want to grind, whether you want to play late, whether you want to attack. There is no fixed way. You can't say I will bat this way or that way, you have to improvise then and there.

How did you find the batting of Rohit Sharma in the last two Tests?

He is one of the best batsmen in the world. There is no question about it. The way he plays fast bowling on any surface, whether it is seaming or bouncing. Or even against spinners (in the last two Tests). It is a treat to watch him bat.