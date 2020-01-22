Bangladesh Appoint Ottis Gibson as Bowling Coach

Former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Bangladesh. The 50-year old has signed a two-year agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which will run till 2022.

Gibson will replace South African Charl Langeveldt who had resigned in December 2019.

"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world," said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a press release. "He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team's coaching group."