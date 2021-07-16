Balance Needed Between Cricket & Bio-Bubbles: ECB Chief

With The Hundred scheduled to start on 21 July, a lot more precautions have been put in place to ensure the tournament doesn't get disrupted by the pandemic.



"We want people feeling good about going out and playing in whatever tournament they're playing in, whether that's The Hundred, whether that's a Test series against India, whether that is county cricket and the RL50," Harrison was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

.

"We want people to be feeling like their life is delivering for them, both at home and as professional cricketers, men and women. We don't want to be closeting players in such a place where they feel like the only role they play in their life is to go out and bat and bowl for whatever team they're playing," added Harrison.



He said the cricket boards around the world should pay more attention to the concerns of their players, many of whom have stayed away from family and friends for months due to professional commitments.



"I think that's a bad place for us to be. We have to be understanding about what it is to be a responsible employer, to be able to get the best back from players. That's by treating them like adults, and talking and communicating openly about how we best mitigate the impacts of this ongoing pandemic."