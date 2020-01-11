Back in Picture: Shikhar Dhawan After Fifty in 3rd T20I in Pune

"I am also back in the picture," India opener Shikhar Dhawan said after his fluent fifty in the third T20 International against Sri Lanka and insisted that zeroing in on the second opener is the team management's "headache".

With Dhawan back in form in the shortest format, the Indian team management and captain Virat Kohli will have the headache of picking from three in-form openers — KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma being the other two. This really augurs well for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.