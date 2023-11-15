Babar Azam Steps Down as Pakistan Cricket Team Captain in All Formats

Babar Azam took to X on Wednesday, 15 November, to say that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all formats of the game.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication,” he took to X to say.