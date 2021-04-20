Babar Azam Sets Sight on Kohli’s Fastest to 2,000 T20I Runs Record

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam will aim to become the fastest and 11th player overall to score 2,000 T20I runs when his team locks horns with Zimbabwe in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club from Wednesday.

Azam, who last week was named the No. 1-player on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One-day International (ODI) rankings, needs only 60 more runs to break India skipper Virat Kohli's record of fastest to 2,000 T20I runs.