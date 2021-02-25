Axar Patel: 2 Tests, 18 Wickets and a Dream Run on Home Pitches

A Nightmare on Turning Tracks

Axar's style of bowling is tailor-made for spin-friendly pitches as the left-arm spinner's angle leaves the batsmen guessing all the time. Which one comes in with the angle? Which one leaves the right-hander after pitching? No idea!

What adds to the theatre is that Axar possesses a brilliant arm ball which is lethal in itself. It becomes even more dangerous as the lanky spinner delivers it, not with a vertical, but a horizontal seam which makes it almost impossible for the batsmen to read in the air.

As a result, accomplished men with bats - more like toothpicks - in hand are left to decipher it off the surface. The fact that Axar's stock ball is around 90 kph and that he undercuts the ball often, it's not the easiest thing to do on a spinning wicket, and hence, the record-breaking success.

The harder pink ball, with extra lacquer, only helped his cause.

"I feel there's a little more glare (shine) on the pink ball, because of which the ball was skidding a little more off the wicket, and I got the lbw decisions because of that," Axar said in the virtual press conference at the end of the day's play on Wednesday.

"Maybe because of this difference between the red ball and the pink ball, I was getting the ball to skid more off this pitch than the one in Chennai."

Axar also makes exceptional use of his round-arm variation. This is more like a snake hissing, but hardly biting. He seldom gets wickets off those deliveries which take big turn, but that is the delivery which plants the seed of doubt in the batsmen's mind. And bingo, he nails them with a straight one.