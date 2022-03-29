Stop Tokenism, Correct the System for Next Gen of Mithali & Jhulan To Emerge

'Oh, so close, yet so far', 'We are with you' – India’s exit from the Women’s World Cup led to similar reactions, like it has every other time since the wave of social media support for the team emerged over the last few years.

The South Africa match was a game of margins and the Indian team was found wanting in closing out those loops. If they had taken the catch or not bowled a no-ball… it was a case of what-ifs. Sadly, international cricket cannot be played by glossing over the mistakes you make. You need to own up to your errors and allow for corrective measures to be made for the same.

However, the problem with India's women’s cricket – it is not a commentary on its early exit from the World Cup – is much deeper than the loss to South Africa or the many issues in the team and selection which cropped up during the tournament.