Australia's Left-Arm Spinner Sophie Molineux Out Of Women's Ashes

Molineux picked up the injury during the closing stages of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, according to Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge.



"Sophie sustained a stress fracture to her right foot during the last week of the WBBL. She is currently offloading in a moon boot and a return to play plan has been developed in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia medical staff," Inge said.



But it's not all doom and gloom for Australia with Molineux targeting a return to action in time for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.