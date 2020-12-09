Australia’s David Warner Ruled Out of Adelaide Test Against India

Australian head coach Justin Langer said he was looking forward to having a fully-fit Warner for the Boxing Day Test.

"If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that's Dave," Langer said. "He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne," he added.

Right-handed batsman Will Pucovski will now be in line to make his Test debut in the pink-ball match, provided the 22-year-old recovers well from the "mild concussion" he picked up in the three-day warm-up against India 'A' which ended in a draw.

Pucovski was hit on the helmet by a delivery from pacer Kartik Tyagi on Tuesday at the Drummoyne Oval. He immediately went down and stayed on the ground before he had to return to the dressing room as retired hurt.

Test incumbent Joe Burns is the only other specialist opener in the Australian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.