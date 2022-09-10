Australian White-Ball Skipper Aaron Finch to Retire From ODIs After NZ Series

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from one-day international (ODI) cricket, with the third and final match against New Zealand in Cairns on 11 September being his last assignment.

The 35-year-old Finch's retirement from 50-over international cricket means he will not lead the Kangaroos in the 2023 World Cup next year in India, while he will continue to be skipper of the side for the ICC T20 World Cup at home in October-November this year.

Finch, who has played 145 ODIs for Australia, has struggled for form in recent games, scoring only 26 runs in his last seven innings, according to ICC.