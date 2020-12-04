Unhappy Aus Say Jadeja Replacement Should Have Been Like-For-Like

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques said that replacing Jadeja with Chahal was not fine although they did not have any issue with concussion substitute.

"The like-for-like for me was one is an all-rounder, gun fielder and the other one is out and out bowler who bats at 11. That is the only thing from my point of view. It had nothing to do with his hammy (hamstring). I'd like to look at it as like-for-like decision," said Henriques in the post-match press conference before adding that the decision of replacing him with a concussion substitute was fine as it was made by medical professionals.

"I think the concussion was fine. If the player gets hit on the head, he needs to be replaced if doctor thinks, it is fine. But it will have to be like-for-like, that is the only thing for me. These are the rules of the game whether players like or not but moving forward, to make it fair, I think like-for-like replacement is the way to go," Henriques added.