Australia Postpones Historic Test Match Against Afghanistan
Australia was to host Afghanistan's men's team in a Test in Hobart at the end of November.
Cricket Australia announced that the historic first-ever Test match against Afghanistan is being postponed, amid fears the country's ruling Taliban regime will ban women from playing the sport.
Australia's cricketing authorities said that after consultation with "relevant stakeholders" it was decided the men's Test, to be played in Hobart this month, would not go ahead as planned.
Not too long ago, the Taliban ousted the elected government in Afghanistan and the new regime said Afghan women would no longer play cricket, or any other sport. Under the regime's hardline reading of Islamic law, women are also barred from going to school and most public roles.
The Test was scheduled to begin on 27 November.
Senior Australian cricketers had indicated they would like to see the Test cancelled if the de facto ban on women's cricket remains in place.
Afghanistan's men led by Mohammad Nabi are currently playing in the 2021 T20 World Cup but have been warned by ICC that they face an international ban if they fail to field a side at the 2022 women's World Cup in New Zealand.
In a statement, Cricket Australia said it was "committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world".
"Given the present uncertainty, (Cricket Australia) felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer."
Afghan players are expected to be allowed to play in the upcoming Big Bash League season in Australia.
Cricket Australia said it looked forward to "hosting both the Afghanistan women's and men's team in the not too distant future".
