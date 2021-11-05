Australia Postpones Historic Test Match Against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia announced that the historic first-ever Test match against Afghanistan is being postponed, amid fears the country's ruling Taliban regime will ban women from playing the sport.

Australia's cricketing authorities said that after consultation with "relevant stakeholders" it was decided the men's Test, to be played in Hobart this month, would not go ahead as planned.

Not too long ago, the Taliban ousted the elected government in Afghanistan and the new regime said Afghan women would no longer play cricket, or any other sport. Under the regime's hardline reading of Islamic law, women are also barred from going to school and most public roles.