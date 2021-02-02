Australia Postpone South Africa Tour ‘Due to COVID-19 Pandemic’

Australia's tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the ongoing situation with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday.

As a consequence of skipping the three-match Test series, Australia's chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final, slated to take place at Lord's, London, in June, has received a setback.

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and a new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and community," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement on Tuesday.