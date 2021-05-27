Australia Players Unhappy with Coach Langer’s Methods: Report  

Justin Langer, who is in the final year of his contract as Australian head coach, faces pressure to mend his ways according to an end-of-season review of players and support staff, claimed a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Langer was appointed as coach in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and he has since then lost two home series to India, the latest earlier this year that saw his place get questioned.

"A robust end-of-season review of players and support staff shows Justin Langer needs to change his ways, as players move to take greater control of the dressing room heading into the final year of the coach's contract," said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.