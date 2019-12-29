Australia Pacer Peter Siddle Retires From International Cricket

Veteran Australia pacer Peter Siddle on Saturday retired from international cricket after making an announcement in front of the Australian squad at the MCG.

Siddle is part of Australia's 13-man squad for the Boxing Day Test, but was not picked for the final XI for the ongoing Test.

He was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au to his teammates that he had hung up the boots following a 67-Test career that has spanned more than a decade.

"It's always hard to know when the right time is," he told Fox Cricket as quoted by www.cricket.com.au.