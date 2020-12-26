2nd Test: Australia Lose 3 Early Wickets, Bumrah & Ashwin Strike
Australia have lost three early wickets on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.
Just the first hour of play on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test and Ajinkya Rahane’s Indian team have taken charge with Bumrah and Ashwin picking up three wickets, including the big one of Steve Smith.
Australia had won the toss earlier in the day at the MCG and elected to bat first, playing the same XI as the series-opener.
Joe Burns fluctuating fortunes however did not look up with the opener falling to Jasprit Bumrah in just the fifth over of the day. He had remained unbeaten on 51 in the second innings of the first Test but under the early morning sun in Melbourne he swung his bat only to nick one to keeper Rishabh Pant. Out on a 10-ball duck with the score at 10/1.
After utilising Bumrah and Umesh Yadav for the first 10 overs, captain Ajinkya Rahane introduced spin and R Ashwin delivered with two scalps - opener Matthew Wade and Steve Smith.
Wade was looking good on a 39-ball 30 when he tried to hit a big one off Ashwin, only to be caught by Ravindra Jadeja, after a little mix-up with Shubman Gill.
Two overs later though came the prized wicket of Smith with Pujara taking the catch. A duck for the former Aussie skipper as his poor run in this series continues.
Australia 38/3 with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head looking to rebuild the innings.
Toss and Squad
Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Aussies, who defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test in Adelaide after bowling them out for a paltry 36 in the second innings, have fielded an unchanged squad.
India, meanwhile, are going in with four changes. They have brought in Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant in place of Prithvi Shaw (dropped), Virat Kohli (personal reasons), Mohammed Shami (injured) and Wriddhiman Saha (dropped).
Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side in the absence of Kohli, who has returned to India to attend the birth of his child.
This is the 100th Test between India and Australia.
