2nd Test: Australia Lose 3 Early Wickets, Bumrah & Ashwin Strike

Australia had won the toss earlier in the day at the MCG and elected to bat first, playing the same XI as the series-opener.

Joe Burns fluctuating fortunes however did not look up with the opener falling to Jasprit Bumrah in just the fifth over of the day. He had remained unbeaten on 51 in the second innings of the first Test but under the early morning sun in Melbourne he swung his bat only to nick one to keeper Rishabh Pant. Out on a 10-ball duck with the score at 10/1.

After utilising Bumrah and Umesh Yadav for the first 10 overs, captain Ajinkya Rahane introduced spin and R Ashwin delivered with two scalps - opener Matthew Wade and Steve Smith.