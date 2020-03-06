‘I Just Hate Playing India,’ Says Aus Bowler Ahead of T20 WC Final

Excitement abounds for the MCG showdown but Schutt admits she quakes at the sight of India's top-order big guns, who flayed her for 16 runs in her opening over of the tournament.

"I just hate playing India -- they've got the wood on me," she said.

"Smriti and Verma have got me covered. That six in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I've ever been hit for.

"There are obviously some plans we're going to revisit as bowlers. Clearly, I'm not the best match-up to those two in the powerplay. They find me quite easy to play," she added.