Australia Humble India Again, Win ODI Series 2-0

India have been outclassed with hosts Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead following a 51-run victory in the second ODI in Sydney.

Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a 390-run target for India. Openers Finch and Warner again gave them a solid start with a 142 run stand before Finch fell to Shami.

Warner looked set for a big one but he was run out on 83 in the 26th over. Steve Smith though started from where he had left off in the last match, scoring his second straight century before Hardik Pandya – making his comeback as bowler in the game – sent him back on 104.

But there was a late surge as well with Maxwell and Labuschange adding 80 runs for the fourth wicket. In fact, both made half centuries as Australia posted 389/4.