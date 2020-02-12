Australia Beat India by 11 Runs, Win Women’s Tri-Series Final
India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen on Wednesday.
Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115/3 in the 15th over.
Seasoned left-arm spinner Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5/12 in four overs, making her only the third Australian bowler to return a five-for in the women’s T20I format.
Opting to bat, Australia managed to post 155/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing a challenging target, Mandhana was up to the task at hand and smashed 12 boundaries in her knock at the Junction Oval.
However, Mandhana's dismissal in the 15th over, caught brilliantly by Nicola Carey in the deep mid-wicket, turned the match in Australia's favour as they put the brakes on India's scoring while at the same time taking wickets.
"In the last three overs we couldn't take the pressure and ended up losing wickets," said Harmanpreet, reflecting on the loss.
Earlier in the day, India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 19 runs in the last over to let Australia off the hook and post a challenging total.
At the end of the 19th over, Australia were finding it difficult to free their arms at 136/5.
However, Mooney and Rachael Haynes (18 off 7 balls) freed their arms in the last six balls to help Australia put up a challenging total.
Mooney found an ally in Ashleigh Gardner (26) with whom the opener added 52 runs for the second wicket, and then Lanning, who made 26 in a 51-run third-wicket stand.
Deepti, who opened the bowling, finished with impressive figures of 2/30 in her four-over spell, while Gayakwad had 2/32.
India's 16-year-old Richa Ghosh made her debut for India, scoring 17 off 23 balls.
Brief scores: Australia: 155/6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 71*) beat India 144 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 66; Jess Jonassen 5/12)