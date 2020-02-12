Australia Beat India by 11 Runs, Win Women’s Tri-Series Final

India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen on Wednesday.

Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115/3 in the 15th over.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5/12 in four overs, making her only the third Australian bowler to return a five-for in the women’s T20I format.