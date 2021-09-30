Australia-Afghanistan Test to be Postponed Indefinitely: Cricket Tasmania CEO

"It (the Hobart Test) will be formally postponed indefinitely this week… that will come out in the next couple of days," Baker said to Hobart's Triple M radio.



"It's not acceptable that they don't allow female sport. If they want to play competitive male sport, particularly in the cricket sphere, they have to rethink what they do with female sport," added Baker.



Baker mentioned that CA will be interested in giving the Taliban government direction on how to get women to play in sports and that the Test will not be completely cancelled. "It's about giving the Afghanistan government some direction around what they have to do to get back into sport. We're not going to cancel it altogether."



Baker endorsed Hobart as a potential venue for an Ashes Test, especially the final one which was supposed to be hosted by Perth if the quarantine laws don't change. "We will be ready and willing to play a Test here if we get an opportunity."



The series opener of Ashes 2021 is scheduled to take place in Brisbane on December 8.