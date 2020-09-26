Gardner, Schutt Help Australia Beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Brilliant performances from Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt helped Australia defeat New Zealand by 17 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series played at the Allan Border Field on Saturday.

With both sides playing international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in March, it was the experienced hand of White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine who elected to bowl first, and claimed 3/8 from her first three overs to leave the Australians reeling at 81/5.

However, Gardner, who came to bat at number five, played a superb knock of 61 to help the hosts post 138/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The 23-year-old batter hit 6 fours and 3 sixes during her 41-ball knock.

Apart from her, skipper Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes also made useful contributions of 24 and 23 respectively, as the hosts set a competitive target for the White Ferns.