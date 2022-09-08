After 1020 Days, Virat Kohli Once Again Scores an International Century

Virat Kohli ended his drought of not scoring a century in international cricket for 1020 days with a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls to power India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in a dead-rubber of Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

As captain Rohit Sharma was rested, Kohli was promoted to opening the batting with stand-in skipper KL Rahul. After a rollicking opening stand of 119 off 76 balls, Kohli accelerated amazingly from 59 off 40 balls to get his next 72 runs off just 21 balls.

His unbeaten 122, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, a mix of classic and brutal cricket shots at the same time, came at a strike-rate of 200, which is also the highest score by an Indian men's batter in T20Is.