Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan To Take on Debutants Nepal in Curtain-Raiser

The wait will finally be over after days of ifs and buts, with Pakistan and Nepal kickstarting the proceedings in the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on Wednesday, 30 August.

The first match of the competition, which is being held, for the first time, in two different countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, owing to geo-political considerations as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team across the border to play in Pakistan.