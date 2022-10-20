'Home Ministry Will Take Decision': Anurag Thakur on BCCI-PCB Asia Cup Debate
The Sports Minister further added that next year's World Cup will be held in India.
Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Thursday, 20 October, said that the home ministry will take a call on whether India will travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.
Thakur’s reaction comes immediately following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) lettered request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to convene an emergency meeting in response to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's announcement that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.
In the strongly worded letter, PCB had mentioned that they were ‘surprised and disappointed by Shah’s comments and warned that it could have implications on Pakistan's visit to India for next year's 50-over World Cup.
Meanwhile, Thakur who was in Delhi as part of the Khelo India Youth Games venue announcement event affirmed that the World Cup will be held in India and all participating countries, including Pakistan, will be cordially invited.
“All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete because, you can’t ignore India in any sport,” the Minister said.
“India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. Home ministry will take a decision as there is security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone,” he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, 18 October, Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had stated of India’s decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.
“Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue,” Shah stated during a BCCI annual general meeting (AGM) as quoted by Cricbuzz.
The BCCI secretary’s statement also left a lot of former Pakistani players annoyed, with many expressing their displeasure with strong criticisms. India last played a bilateral series in Pakistan in 2005-06 under the captaincy of Team India’s current head coach Rahul Dravid.
However, India toured Pakistan in 2008 to compete in the Asia Cup
